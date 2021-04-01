Jumia Ghana launches food festival to support local restaurants

Africa's e-commerce platform Jumia has announced the launch of its Food Festival Campaign. The campaign, which will run until 11 April 2021, is organised in partnership with local restaurants and supermarkets, as well as blue-chip international restaurant chains such as KFC, Pizza Inn and Burger King.

Samuel Foster via Unsplash

The objective of the campaign is to promote the adoption of meal and food ordering among consumers, which has become increasingly popular in the last few years in Ghana. The food festival is also aimed at supporting restaurant businesses and the overall food ecosystem, as these have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in less capacity and fewer opening hours.As part of the festival, Jumia is hosting on its platform a wide range of restaurants and cuisines as well as beverage suppliers and supermarkets. Discounts of up to 50% and free delivery are being offered to consumers on food, beverages and supermarket purchases as part of the event."This food festival is a great opportunity for Jumia to provide much-needed support to restaurants that have been affected as part of the Covid 19 pandemic. In doing so we offer customers a safe platform to still order from their favourite restaurants, at affordable prices in a convenient, timely manner," said Tolulope George-Yanwah, CEO of Jumia GhanaIn this era when safety is a major concern for all consumers and vendors, on-demand services have become really important and Jumia has championed the cause. A growing number of restaurants are embracing the Jumia ecosystem to broaden their consumer reach while consumers are benefitting greatly from great deals and discounts."Working with Jumia has given my business a boost. From a small tabletop beans seller to a popular local food vendor in just a short time. My business has grown rapidly and I now have expanded, added a variety of meals and employed more workers. During covid-19 lockdown, Jumia assisted me to deliver my food safely and that brought me more orders. Sometimes it even gets overwhelming. This Jumia food festival will help me and other local restaurants grow and be more profitable," added Madam Evangel, owner of OJ’s Kitchen.