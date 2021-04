Ghana's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is struggling to keep up with its great start

Ghana became the first country globally to receive a vaccine shipment from the Covax facility - a global initiative that's trying to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines - when 600,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses were delivered in February 2021. The country also received a total of about 360,000 doses from India and telecom giant MTN as donations. Ghana's initial plan was to vaccinate 20-million residents , about two-thirds of the population, by the end of October 2021. But, like many other countries in the world, Ghana's strategy has faced challenges. Godfred Boafo spoke to public health researcherto unpack some of these.