Telecoms News Ghana

MTN Ghana hit with bill of $773m for back taxes

16 Jan 2023
The Ghanaian subsidy of the MTN Group has received a bill for back taxes of around $773m, including penalties and interest charges, the parent company said on Friday, 13 January.
A shopper walks past an MTN shop at a mall in Johannesburg, South Africa. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
The Ghana Revenue Authority issued MTN Ghana with the bill after auditing it for the years 2014 to 2018 and inferring that the company under-declared its revenue by about 30% during the period, MTN said in a statement.

The carrier, which has a presence in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East, said it disputes the "accuracy and basis" of the assessment and that it would fight it.

"MTN Ghana believes that the taxes due have been paid during the period under assessment and has resolved to defend MTN Ghana's position on the assessment," the company said.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
